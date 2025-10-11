Hotfix Update 0.7.5,

With the feedback from you all, we can now happily push out a new update for the game. So lets get down to business.

Fixes,

Meat Image not showing,

This has now been added and fixed.

Windows sizing for odd screen,

With the new changes, it should be fine with the odd sizing to a degree.

Victory Confirmation screen,

You can now either click outside of the popup screen to close the victory screen, or you can now simply just click with a new fight again button that is inside the victory screen.

Adventurer's Healthbar rendering,

There was a issue with the healthbar rendering where it did not work properly after trying to play a new game when you have played a bit.

Changes/Quality Of Life Changes,

Fight Button,

You can now only fight one monster at a time.

Gathering Button,

After looking at the button its been changed it back to the original size as the other buttons is.

Inventory,

Changed it so that it has an additional column so it can be easier to find your items with less scrolling.

Crafting,

This is most likely the biggest change of the update You can now craft more than one time with a new screen that will tell you how much materials you have already and a button to make the max amount. (Look at pictures for a visual presentation of it.)

Skills,

Instead of going into skills to check how much the cooldown is for and using them from there, there is now a hotbar that does the same.

Future update to come.,

The next update that is coming will be a big one, with new content that will most likely be fun for all of you. What can be shared at this point in time is the name: Towns And The World

We are unsure how long this will take. It is going to take some time to be made, but be assured that its so it will be as fun as possible and work as intended on release.

We will try our best to give some sneak peaks here and there, so please look forward to that but for now, enjoy the update and have fun!



Happy Adventuring!