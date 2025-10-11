Patch Notes:

A tutorial stage has been added at the start of the game.

Fixed a bug where the number of investigated objects was recorded incorrectly as higher than intended.

Fixed an issue where ally names were displayed incorrectly during battle.

In save files from versions prior to 0.99.40, hero names may not display correctly, but they will be restored once you return to camp.

The Barracks upgrade has been removed.

The cost of weapon and armor upgrades has increased.