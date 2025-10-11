 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20350631
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • A tutorial stage has been added at the start of the game.

  • Fixed a bug where the number of investigated objects was recorded incorrectly as higher than intended.

  • Fixed an issue where ally names were displayed incorrectly during battle.

  • In save files from versions prior to 0.99.40, hero names may not display correctly, but they will be restored once you return to camp.

  • The Barracks upgrade has been removed.

  • The cost of weapon and armor upgrades has increased.

  • The cost of skill upgrades has increased.

Changed files in this update

