【装神弄鬼愚瞒期天 神憎鬼厌报应在前】
1、开放势力【福庆班】全部事件。
2、增加【金钱雁】夏侯珺的故事剧情，完成后可解锁夏侯珺新形象以及新结局画面。
3、删除红色词条【逃婚少年】，沈蓉蓉相关事件无需此词条即可触发。
4、调整第八年宁王招贤擂事件，调整为战斗胜利后，再选择结局路线选项，且任意路线均可触发风间月事件。
5、左灵珠、项欺霜、沈蓉蓉最终的解锁事件，从特定时间触发调整为无结束时间限制。
6、将技艺幻术并入百戏。
7、开放新功法【通天绳】、【三清观想法】。
8、开放新成就【神憎鬼厌】、【福庆有余】。
9、修复部分事件和文本错误。
v0.8.1版本更新
