New Additions
Added chests containing the Breakthrough Pill to the Immortal's Former Residence.
Added Pinyin display to the pet details panel.
Added a network warning UI.
Added guiding visual effects at cave entrances and exits.
Added a chest containing the blueprint for the Cultivator's Abode.
Added a cultivation experience gain effect after consuming Spirit Stones.
Modifications
Increased the brightness of lanterns.
Fixed an issue where the mount skill's visual effects would not disappear after being interrupted.
Added the ability to repair equipped gear.
Adjusted the maximum number of Golden Wheels that can exist simultaneously.
Modified the description of the Peachwood Leaf.
Slightly increased the strength of common monsters.
Improved the descriptions of some items.
Added icons for some skills.
Updated the icons for the Divine Ability "Double Jump" and "Artifact Riding".
Moderately decreased the selling price of antiques.
Removals
Removed invalid entries from the Qiankun Box configuration list.
Removed the stun effect from the Rock Tremor skill.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug preventing NPCs from using their skills properly.
Fixed a bug where the client could potentially display an empty health bar.
Fixed an issue where attacks could fail to execute due to latency.
Fixed a crash caused by the Mana Shield.
Fixed an issue where shops could sell items currently equipped by the player.
Adjusted and fixed bugs related to selling Spirit Stones.
Fixed an issue allowing infinite use of the Mountain-Shaking Ginseng.
Fixed an issue allowing infinite use of the Longevity Vine.
Changed files in this update