11 October 2025 Build 20350605 Edited 11 October 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added chests containing the Breakthrough Pill to the Immortal's Former Residence.

  • Added Pinyin display to the pet details panel.

  • Added a network warning UI.

  • Added guiding visual effects at cave entrances and exits.

  • Added a chest containing the blueprint for the Cultivator's Abode.

  • Added a cultivation experience gain effect after consuming Spirit Stones.

Modifications

  • Increased the brightness of lanterns.

  • Fixed an issue where the mount skill's visual effects would not disappear after being interrupted.

  • Added the ability to repair equipped gear.

  • Adjusted the maximum number of Golden Wheels that can exist simultaneously.

  • Modified the description of the Peachwood Leaf.

  • Slightly increased the strength of common monsters.

  • Improved the descriptions of some items.

  • Added icons for some skills.

  • Updated the icons for the Divine Ability "Double Jump" and "Artifact Riding".

  • Moderately decreased the selling price of antiques.

Removals

  • Removed invalid entries from the Qiankun Box configuration list.

  • Removed the stun effect from the Rock Tremor skill.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug preventing NPCs from using their skills properly.

  • Fixed a bug where the client could potentially display an empty health bar.

  • Fixed an issue where attacks could fail to execute due to latency.

  • Fixed a crash caused by the Mana Shield.

  • Fixed an issue where shops could sell items currently equipped by the player.

  • Adjusted and fixed bugs related to selling Spirit Stones.

  • Fixed an issue allowing infinite use of the Mountain-Shaking Ginseng.

  • Fixed an issue allowing infinite use of the Longevity Vine.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258801
