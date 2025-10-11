New Additions

Added a chest containing the blueprint for the Cultivator's Abode.

Added guiding visual effects at cave entrances and exits.

Added Pinyin display to the pet details panel.

Added chests containing the Breakthrough Pill to the Immortal's Former Residence.

Modifications

Increased the brightness of lanterns.

Fixed an issue where the mount skill's visual effects would not disappear after being interrupted.

Added the ability to repair equipped gear.

Adjusted the maximum number of Golden Wheels that can exist simultaneously.

Modified the description of the Peachwood Leaf.

Slightly increased the strength of common monsters.

Improved the descriptions of some items.

Added icons for some skills.

Updated the icons for the Divine Ability "Double Jump" and "Artifact Riding".