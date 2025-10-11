So I had to do a very quick emergency update for this game that consisted on removing a script that disabled the f12 key.

As some of you may know, f12 in rpg maker resets the game, I wanted to prevent this.

The script I was using required a dll file.

Well the problem is that I was in the talks with a game reviewer and he ran into an issue. The god damned game would not start up because of that script and dll file. Why? Idk, more than likely a steam side issue.

I have not seen this happen to anyone else before but as a game developer you start fearing that this might be happening to more people that you don’t know.

So I made the decision to just remove the script, obviously it was causing more issues than it was fixing, and besides the f12 key resetting the game, while annoying imo, is not that big of an issue. So it’s gone. Bye bye.

Anyways, that’s the update.

Thank you to everyone.