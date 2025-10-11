Reforge

Added a Reforge function, allowing you to combine 12 items of the same rarity into one new item of the next higher rarity Look out for secret recipes that don't require all 12 items! A gold cost, which varies based on the item rarity, is associated with each reforge. You can enable Reforge mode using the button in your in-game inventory. Type of the output item is affected by the distribution of the input items types.

Backgrounds

Four Backgrounds have been added to the drop pool (one is event related and will start dropping soon). These are collectible items that can be selected in your game settings, provided the corresponding Steam item is in your Steam inventory. They can also be sold on the Steam Community Marketplace. Backgrounds do not provide any in-game bonuses.

Game inventory sorting

Added support for sorting game inventory items by rarity and/or type.