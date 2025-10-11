Bug fixes and an update to the Tentacle boss's throw skill!

This update includes several optimizations and bug fixes.

1. A fault tolerance mechanism has been implemented in the Bear Traps to prevent unexpected situations.

2. The boss's Gummy Throw skill has been updated and enhanced. The number of throws has increased to 15, the size has been increased, and the rate and range of fire have been increased. However, please note that it will be affected by gravity and move in a parabolic trajectory.

3. Several bug fixes have also been implemented.