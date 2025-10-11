 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20350312 Edited 11 October 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some design improvements for better balancing of the difficulty curve:

  • The Gravitizers structure (level 4) has been Improved.

  • The Magnets structure (level 3) has been improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2486731
