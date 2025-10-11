- Fixed a crashing bug when an explosion threw the player miles away from the sector
- Half-implemented a trading "mode" in the loadout screen. Currently very badly balanced but it's there and kind of works.
- Prevent the physics from going completely crazy in edge cases (e.g. entities being flung with lightning speed across the map). This introduces a (very high) "speed limit" to all objects in the game.
- Don't show environmental hazards as entity guesses
- Auto-hide context menu when player dies
- Typography improvements
v0.2.62+89 *LABOR*
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3041591
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3041592
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update