 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20350280 Edited 11 October 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crashing bug when an explosion threw the player miles away from the sector
  • Half-implemented a trading "mode" in the loadout screen. Currently very badly balanced but it's there and kind of works.
  • Prevent the physics from going completely crazy in edge cases (e.g. entities being flung with lightning speed across the map). This introduces a (very high) "speed limit" to all objects in the game.
  • Don't show environmental hazards as entity guesses
  • Auto-hide context menu when player dies
  • Typography improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041591
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3041592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link