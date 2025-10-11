Team separation rules
This feature simulates UEFA’s real-life bans on certain match-ups to prevent arch rivals from being drawn into the same groups. Here are the six default rules enforced in EURO Cup and UEFA World Cup qualifiers:
Gibraltar & Spain
Kosovo & Serbia
Kosovo & Bosnia
Kosovo & Russia
Russia & Ukraine
Azerbaijan and Armenia are no longer banned due to a recent peace deal.
There are also several Asian rivals that can potentially be kept apart.
These rules / bans are dynamic and can be generated based on a new rivalry attribute "Team separation likelihood". You can check out the rules HERE.
Customize group draw strategy in editor
"Draw strategy" is a new section in the competition editor to customize drawing rules in group stages. There are two strategy types:
Standard: Simple built-in method with no adjustments.
Advanced: Requires setting up rules. Currently there are three rule options:
1. Setting the maximum number of teams from a confederation per group - This is mainly used to generate groups for the World Cup finals to simulate geographical constraits.
2. Keep two specific teams apart.
3. Enforce the "team separation rules" - The competition will automatically keep teams from the "separation rules" mentioned above from being drawn together. By default, UEFA WC qualifiers and EURO Cup qualifiers and finals have this rule activated.
