 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 11 October 2025 Build 20350235 Edited 11 October 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Team separation rules


This feature simulates UEFA’s real-life bans on certain match-ups to prevent arch rivals from being drawn into the same groups. Here are the six default rules enforced in EURO Cup and UEFA World Cup qualifiers:

Gibraltar & Spain

Kosovo & Serbia

Kosovo & Bosnia

Kosovo & Russia

Russia & Ukraine



Azerbaijan and Armenia are no longer banned due to a recent peace deal.

There are also several Asian rivals that can potentially be kept apart.

These rules / bans are dynamic and can be generated based on a new rivalry attribute "Team separation likelihood". You can check out the rules HERE.



Customize group draw strategy in editor


"Draw strategy" is a new section in the competition editor to customize drawing rules in group stages. There are two strategy types:

Standard: Simple built-in method with no adjustments.

Advanced: Requires setting up rules. Currently there are three rule options:

1. Setting the maximum number of teams from a confederation per group - This is mainly used to generate groups for the World Cup finals to simulate geographical constraits.

2. Keep two specific teams apart.

3. Enforce the "team separation rules" - The competition will automatically keep teams from the "separation rules" mentioned above from being drawn together. By default, UEFA WC qualifiers and EURO Cup qualifiers and finals have this rule activated.



Web site: https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link