Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.71.

Changelog for patch 2.71:

Added new alternative costumes for female characters, available as a free DLC, featuring a more daring style.

Added Gunther von Schwarzburg as an interactable character.

Doge Contarini now has additional dialogue options where he describes all members of the anti-Venice alliance and gives advice about pontetial ways of dealing with them.

Under certain circumstances King Louis can now be convinced to abandon the war and go an a crusade against the Ottomans.

Added Avignon Papacy as a visitable location in the doge campaign.

Winning pitched battles in the doge campaign will now yield you gold.

Added some changes to the dialogues and quests of Charles of Navarre (in the doge capaign), making his rewards a bit easier to achieve.

Added some additional mercenary companies' spawns in the later chapters of the doge campaign.

Added a unique visual model for Jean Bouland, who can also now sometimes spawn among the English reinforcements from Aquitaine heading to king Pedro's aid in the finale of the French campaign.

Tips from the brothel's workers that generate additional loot from robberies now also work for heists in the second part of the game.

Added various balance changes to certain items, quests and battles.

Fixed a long list of various bugs.

Keep in mind that in order for some of the fixes to take place - a chapter or sometimes even a playthrough restart might be required!

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue. Same goes for all the localizations — patches are coming out pretty much every day and I try to fix all the reported problems as soon as possible.

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.

