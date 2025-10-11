 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20350094
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on improving overall performance, refining UI behavior, and fixing translation issues.

Improvements & Fixes

  • Fixed terrible performance and UI glitches caused by background animations in the main menu.

  • Fixed several in-game texts that were not displaying correct translations.

  • Improved text wrapping for the Stage number in the Play window (Russian language).

  • Updated certain Russian translations.

  • Updated ThatsNotGames logos

Important Notice

The ea-1.0 branch has been removed due to a recent vulnerability discovered by Unity.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2082581
Linux Depot 2082582
