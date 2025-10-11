This update focuses on improving overall performance, refining UI behavior, and fixing translation issues.
Improvements & Fixes
Fixed terrible performance and UI glitches caused by background animations in the main menu.
Fixed several in-game texts that were not displaying correct translations.
Improved text wrapping for the Stage number in the Play window (Russian language).
Updated certain Russian translations.
Updated ThatsNotGames logos
Important Notice
The ea-1.0 branch has been removed due to a recent vulnerability discovered by Unity.
Changed files in this update