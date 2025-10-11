 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20350071
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

- Audio Slider in settings menu is now, in fact, adjusting the Master Volume
- Audio Enable/Disable in settings menu is working again
- Mouse Sensitivity slider is working again
- Fixed a visual glitch on the floor in the Title-Menu
- Fixed faulty Dungeon Generation in Forest (not promising its perfect now).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3607351
