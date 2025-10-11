Shamania Patch Notes 1.2.0
New content
– New raid with a sovereign boss named Water Leviathan. Defeat him and obtain Essence of Water.
– New point of interest: Inventory Expansion Idol. Collect 10 of these to get an inventory expansion.
– New point of interest: Collectible Idol Pages. You need to find them all to receive a secret unique reward. Spoiler - the reward is awesome!
– New mounts at the mounts vendor: Chickens. ːcluckswagː
– New system for rare bonus rewards from regular enemies. The chance is about 1 in 20.
Fishing
– During fishing there is now a chance to pull up additional valuables.
– Fish prices have been increased significantly. We want fishing to feel more useful.
Changes
– Significantly increased the spawn chance of Poppers. We will watch your feedback and adjust if needed.
– While in raids, the player's loot no longer drops on death, regardless of difficulty.
– The player can now use Rolling even during an attack animation for more comfortable gameplay.
– Max stack for bandages: 10 → 20
– Max stack for arrows: 20 → 50
– Now only the player can deal critical hits. Enemies no longer do. We think it is unfair when a player can die too quickly just due to bad luck.
– Enemies now have a knockback cooldown while taking damage.
Bug fixes
– Fixed the incorrect build recipe for the Biome 3 chest.
– Fixed an issue where Obelisk Shards invested into an Obelisk were lost when it was destroyed. They now also drop.
– Fixed an issue where the player could not attack with a weapon after Rolling or using a mount.
– Fixed incorrect awarding of the Fully Geared achievement.
