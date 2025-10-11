 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20350034 Edited 11 October 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
- Added a setting to adjust controller offset.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where disconnection and reconnection could lead to item duplication.
- Fixed a bug that allowed bullets to be duplicated.
- Fixed an issue where certain weapon presets could cause duplication.
- Fixed an issue where keys could not be placed inside safes.
- Fixed abnormal grenade damage.
- Fixed several quests that could not be completed properly.
Quest Adjustments
- Magazine Recovery – Fixed an issue where magazines could not be submitted.
- Ears in the Walls – Fixed missing quest items in the warehouse.
- Hair Comes First – Updated description; kills without wearing a helmet now count correctly.
- Salvage Mission 1 – Updated description; the mission involves up to four TVs instead of five.
- Protection Racket – Fixed missing container for cash placement; related task adjusted.
Traders
- TP Trader – Added an additional exchange option for Golden Figurines to improve the low drop rate issue.
Balance Adjustments
- Adjusted Battle Royale (BR) loot distribution and character movement speed.
Map Adjustments
- Fixed overly aggressive LOD (Level of Detail) settings on several models:
- Fixed terrain areas where players could get stuck:
- Fixed rocks that could cause players to get trapped.
- Fixed misaligned coastline boundaries in Suburb and Dam.
- Fixed missing collisions on certain models.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link