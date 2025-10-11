New Features

- Added a setting to adjust controller offset.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where disconnection and reconnection could lead to item duplication.

- Fixed a bug that allowed bullets to be duplicated.

- Fixed an issue where certain weapon presets could cause duplication.

- Fixed an issue where keys could not be placed inside safes.

- Fixed abnormal grenade damage.

- Fixed several quests that could not be completed properly.

Quest Adjustments

- Magazine Recovery – Fixed an issue where magazines could not be submitted.

- Ears in the Walls – Fixed missing quest items in the warehouse.

- Hair Comes First – Updated description; kills without wearing a helmet now count correctly.

- Salvage Mission 1 – Updated description; the mission involves up to four TVs instead of five.

- Protection Racket – Fixed missing container for cash placement; related task adjusted.

Traders

- TP Trader – Added an additional exchange option for Golden Figurines to improve the low drop rate issue.

Balance Adjustments

- Adjusted Battle Royale (BR) loot distribution and character movement speed.

Map Adjustments

- Fixed overly aggressive LOD (Level of Detail) settings on several models:

- Fixed terrain areas where players could get stuck:

- Fixed rocks that could cause players to get trapped.

- Fixed misaligned coastline boundaries in Suburb and Dam.

- Fixed missing collisions on certain models.