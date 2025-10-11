New Features
- Added a setting to adjust controller offset.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where disconnection and reconnection could lead to item duplication.
- Fixed a bug that allowed bullets to be duplicated.
- Fixed an issue where certain weapon presets could cause duplication.
- Fixed an issue where keys could not be placed inside safes.
- Fixed abnormal grenade damage.
- Fixed several quests that could not be completed properly.
Quest Adjustments
- Magazine Recovery – Fixed an issue where magazines could not be submitted.
- Ears in the Walls – Fixed missing quest items in the warehouse.
- Hair Comes First – Updated description; kills without wearing a helmet now count correctly.
- Salvage Mission 1 – Updated description; the mission involves up to four TVs instead of five.
- Protection Racket – Fixed missing container for cash placement; related task adjusted.
Traders
- TP Trader – Added an additional exchange option for Golden Figurines to improve the low drop rate issue.
Balance Adjustments
- Adjusted Battle Royale (BR) loot distribution and character movement speed.
Map Adjustments
- Fixed overly aggressive LOD (Level of Detail) settings on several models:
- Fixed terrain areas where players could get stuck:
- Fixed rocks that could cause players to get trapped.
- Fixed misaligned coastline boundaries in Suburb and Dam.
- Fixed missing collisions on certain models.
