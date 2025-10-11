Following the public launch of the game, it seems that the game is stable, as I haven't received any bug reports. However, I have received feedback regarding gameplay comfort, which I will work on improving in the coming days. Feel free to also share your thoughts on the game's balancing, as it is quite important.

Additions :

A quick press of the Tab key will display the menu until you press Tab again (press shorter than 0.1 seconds).

Holding the Tab key will display the menu until you release it (press longer than 0.1 seconds).

Several people have reported that the machine and employee menus are too large. I've been trying to find a solution since the closed beta, to be honest, but without success. I will probably reduce their base size by half. I can't make them responsive, and it seems that most players play the game zoomed in, which I understand since the entire immersion was designed that way.