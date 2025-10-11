Hello! This is just another small update that fixes some urgent issues. Here's what has changed:
* Fixed an issue where gaining multiple levels at once wouldn't grant you the right amount of max hp
I'm still working on the bigger update that addresses a lot of the feedback I've received since launch.
Thanks for all the support so far and thanks for playing!
