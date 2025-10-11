 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20349819 Edited 11 October 2025 – 12:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This is just another small update that fixes some urgent issues. Here's what has changed:

* Fixed an issue where gaining multiple levels at once wouldn't grant you the right amount of max hp


I'm still working on the bigger update that addresses a lot of the feedback I've received since launch.
Thanks for all the support so far and thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2005871
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2005872
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link