11 October 2025 Build 20349818 Edited 11 October 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ancient Sentinel

- Fixed where Ancient Sentinel special ability (Spiked Flail Damage) was visible during other character runs at upgrade screen

Ice Queen

- Fixed audio for Ice Spike when a new spike is created

Thanks for playing! Tell yer friends to play Vanquish Evil! More updates on the way (more items, more shared upgrades!)

