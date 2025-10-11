Ancient Sentinel
- Fixed where Ancient Sentinel special ability (Spiked Flail Damage) was visible during other character runs at upgrade screen
Ice Queen
- Fixed audio for Ice Spike when a new spike is created
Thanks for playing! Tell yer friends to play Vanquish Evil! More updates on the way (more items, more shared upgrades!)
v0.43 (New Character adjustments for Ancient Sentinel) + Ice Queen
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update