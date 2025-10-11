 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20349808 Edited 11 October 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Yesterday's Ceres Vesta landing was a little turbulent. We've had 6 patches to fix things as they were reported so here's a post to summarize what was fixed.

  • Fixed a glitch that was locking up 1 Freighter Upgrade and 1 Shuttle Upgrade

  • Fixed a language dictionary entry that was not resolving on the Shuttle Equipment Level 4

  • Moved Ceres Vesta closer as it was out of navigational range and required catching a ride on an asteroid

  • Fixed an issue where equipping two Molten Iron Hoppers caused issues with the molten iron levels

  • Fixed an issue where the Astronaut would sometimes get teleported back to the freighter right after landing on the asteroid

  • Fixed an issue where the Datacube could not be salvaged

  • Made adjustments to Phenomena spawn locations to that they are less likely to spawn right on top of the landing area

  • Fixed Scanner sound effects

  • Fixed region based music - you should now hear new music when visiting asteroids in each of the regions

We're looking to make some improvements to the iron / molten iron management in the short term so I should be back soon with some more updates. But for now...

Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous weekend!
-hube

