Hello!



Yesterday's Ceres Vesta landing was a little turbulent. We've had 6 patches to fix things as they were reported so here's a post to summarize what was fixed.



Fixed a glitch that was locking up 1 Freighter Upgrade and 1 Shuttle Upgrade

Fixed a language dictionary entry that was not resolving on the Shuttle Equipment Level 4

Moved Ceres Vesta closer as it was out of navigational range and required catching a ride on an asteroid

Fixed an issue where equipping two Molten Iron Hoppers caused issues with the molten iron levels

Fixed an issue where the Astronaut would sometimes get teleported back to the freighter right after landing on the asteroid

Fixed an issue where the Datacube could not be salvaged

Made adjustments to Phenomena spawn locations to that they are less likely to spawn right on top of the landing area

Fixed Scanner sound effects

Fixed region based music - you should now hear new music when visiting asteroids in each of the regions

We're looking to make some improvements to the iron / molten iron management in the short term so I should be back soon with some more updates. But for now...

Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous weekend!

-hube