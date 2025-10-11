 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20349707 Edited 11 October 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some more bug fixes are out!

  • The game-breaking import error message in the Simplified Chinese and Portuguese localizations has been fixed.

  • Various documentation errors have been corrected.

  • Some broken achievements were fixed in an earlier patch.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2060162
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link