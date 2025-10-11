What’s New in This Update
A major content and quality update that brings new depth, polish, and smoother gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new and improved:
Player Apartment Rework
The player’s apartment has been completely reworked — with expanded customization options and a variety of new interior items.
Added the ability to paint walls with a predefined texture — personalize your space with a refreshed look.
Introduced light switch mechanics — you can now manually turn lights on and off for a more realistic feel.
The door system has been redesigned with smoother animations and improved opening/closing transitions.
City & Environment Improvements
City visuals and surrounding areas have been updated and optimized for better performance and smoother gameplay.
City colliders have been optimized to reduce frame drops and improve overall performance.
Improved and stabilized location transitions — smoother scene loading and reduced stutter.
Added mystery hints scattered around the city, helping players solve the new puzzle tied to a unique achievement.
System & Gameplay Updates
Improved save/load stability and fixed several issues related to saving.
Fixed bugs related to objects with active physics.
Added code panel mechanics — a new interactive element directly tied to unlocking and progressing through a new achievement chain.
Introduced a set of new achievements to discover and complete.
Visuals & Performance
Enhanced TV visuals — now featuring an active video feed for more immersion.
Overall code optimization for improved stability and performance.
Bug Fixes
Numerous minor fixes and polish across various systems and locations.
Changed files in this update