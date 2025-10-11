 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20349680 Edited 11 October 2025 – 12:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s New in This Update

A major content and quality update that brings new depth, polish, and smoother gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new and improved:

Player Apartment Rework

  • The player’s apartment has been completely reworked — with expanded customization options and a variety of new interior items.

  • Added the ability to paint walls with a predefined texture — personalize your space with a refreshed look.

  • Introduced light switch mechanics — you can now manually turn lights on and off for a more realistic feel.

  • The door system has been redesigned with smoother animations and improved opening/closing transitions.

City & Environment Improvements

  • City visuals and surrounding areas have been updated and optimized for better performance and smoother gameplay.

  • City colliders have been optimized to reduce frame drops and improve overall performance.

  • Improved and stabilized location transitions — smoother scene loading and reduced stutter.

  • Added mystery hints scattered around the city, helping players solve the new puzzle tied to a unique achievement.

System & Gameplay Updates

  • Improved save/load stability and fixed several issues related to saving.

  • Fixed bugs related to objects with active physics.

  • Added code panel mechanics — a new interactive element directly tied to unlocking and progressing through a new achievement chain.

  • Introduced a set of new achievements to discover and complete.

Visuals & Performance

  • Enhanced TV visuals — now featuring an active video feed for more immersion.

  • Overall code optimization for improved stability and performance.

Bug Fixes

  • Numerous minor fixes and polish across various systems and locations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Fast Food Manager Content Depot 1519791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link