Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

From now on, new players will have their save data load from the "Steam Cloud Data" by default.

Players already on "Local Data" will stay loading from Local Data, but will start saving to the Steam Cloud.

IF you accidentally lose your Local Data, and you are still on the "Local Data" option, Steam should load the data that had been saving onto the cloud up until that point automatically. (if no local data is detected, the game will try to load from Steam)

The following is also on the tooltip that appears when mousing over the new setting in the game:

Selecting an option will attempt to load the data from that file type.

Local Data: Will attempt to autosave to both Local & Steam. The default if Steam cannot connect.

Steam Cloud Data: Will only autosave to Steam Cloud. Attempts to save to Local if you press the Exit button.

Autosaves happen when you return to the Main Menu.

Windows Local Save location: %APPDATA%\\Godot\\app_userdata\\Deepest Massage

Linux Local Save location: $HOME/.godot/app_userdata/Deepest Massage



