Hello, wanderers!

We’ve got a ton of fixes and adjustments for the most recent patch. Thank you so much for your patience and for reporting any issues you might have encountered!

Bug fixes:



Changed the way the game closes itself when using [EXIT] button in the main menu.

Made adjustments to the saving method in order to avoid data corruption when closing the game under certain circumstances.

Fixed an additional issue in episode 5 ACT 1-2 that would cause a black screen and sometimes data wipes after closing the game.

Fixed an issue with the final attack VFX against a boss fight triggering even if the boss was immune, resistant, evading, among others.

Fixed the pep up “One more thing” granting more than 1 word slot.

Fixed an enemy selection issue with mouse clicks in a episode 5 ACT 3 event battle.

Fixed a sequence break issue in episode 4 after clearing the "Trial of Boldness" battle.

Added a failsafe for a normal battle softlock occurring in episode 2 in which combat UI would sometimes fail to load randomly.

Added a failsafe for two separate reported softlocks of enemies repeating their attacks on a loop and killing the player in the process.

Fixed an event in EP2 ACT2 that was not inflicting damage after Ringo was struck by lighting.

Fixed an issue in the after credits scene of episode 10 when attempting to open the settings menu during the cutscene.

Fixed an UI issue in the map menus when switching from mouse to controller input and vice versa.

Fixed a combat softlock that would occur when enemies/bosses died by status effect damage (bleed, burn, shock) as soon as they used PASS.

Fixed a combat targeting issue with mouse input while fighting 3 or more enemies. Using multi-target words like WIDE would cause the last selected enemy to always be selected for attacking, regardless of which enemy was clicked.

Fixed an issue when using LULLABY against an enemy with an active counter. It no longer puts Ringo to sleep.

Fixed a softlock in episode 7 ACT 1-5 caused by clicking the space with the fleeing enemy. If the enemy was in an adjacent space to the player, the game would occasionally lock all inputs.

Fixed a visual bug with the challenge Darkdroids that would morph into a Roboto Arms.

Fixed the auto-scroll for attributes getting stuck when enemies had only 4 words in a column.

Fixed an issue with the pep ups menu when switching from controller to mouse and returning to main menu. It would make the pep ups menu stay open on the main menu.

Fixed a UI issue while playing on a map with chaser enemies. If a chaser enemy caught the player while a map menu was open, it would persist in the battle and softlock it.

Fixed a bug with the mod word ONE that would not recover 1 turn of cooldown at all.

Fixed an issue with the challenge mode button getting stuck after finishing a challenge episode.

Fixed a Steam Deck resolution issue with the background images of the episode select menu.

Added a failsafe to a words menu issue caused by selling words in the store menu. This would cause the menu to get stuck and wouldn’t allow any other mod words to be added or removed.

Adjusted episode 6 normal mode boss attributes, and fixed the special barrier issue with immunities and the final attack VFX.

Changed the price value of WAVE from 30 to 50 honor points in the level up menu.

Fixed an issue with REFRESH not recovering turns of cooldown and also messing up other words' cooldowns.