 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20349596 Edited 11 October 2025 – 11:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where employees did not fully clear tables at the end of service, and some remaining plates or glasses could not be picked up by interacting with the table.
- Fixed an issue where some customers were leaving the restaurant through the kitchen door.
- Fixed a bug where the patience bar appeared above customers waiting to pay, showing a bill icon.
- Updated the table reservation tutorial text to reflect the new behavior where employees no longer interact with reserved tables.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3058361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link