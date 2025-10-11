- Fixed an issue where employees did not fully clear tables at the end of service, and some remaining plates or glasses could not be picked up by interacting with the table.
- Fixed an issue where some customers were leaving the restaurant through the kitchen door.
- Fixed a bug where the patience bar appeared above customers waiting to pay, showing a bill icon.
- Updated the table reservation tutorial text to reflect the new behavior where employees no longer interact with reserved tables.
Fixes v0.3.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3058361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update