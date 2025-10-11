 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20349466 Edited 11 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed game crashing after beating task 10110

  • Updated code parser and task descriptions to make it clearer which functions you can or can't use in given tasks

  • Updated lesson 100 to better explain how the BREAK command works

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3985371
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3985372
  • Loading history…
