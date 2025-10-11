 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20349417 Edited 11 October 2025 – 11:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all, just small miscellaneous changes this version.

Have fun!
bencelot

----

[GENERAL CHANGES]
- Players who hadn't caught up to their true xp level have now been instantly granted all that XP. The whole "earn XP 5x faster while catching up" grind is removed.

- Rare DNA Flasks now cost 500 instead of 750 acid.

- The top rank in the game is now called "Skill Slayer" instead of "Genetic God", and the "Super Soldier" rank is now called "Predator"

- Sniper class is now called Striker

- Hovering over the class in the leaderboards now shows class info



[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]
- If anyone in the server reaches max wanted level, all civilians will appear in a red shirt and deal extra damage

- Gangsters can now appear in non-BR game modes

- The explosive gangster always carries a minigun

- Mission civs and vendors now spawn immediately at the start of the round, not one every second, causing the arrow to flicker back and forth

- Cars have a slower base max speed, but a higher boost multiplier (same speed while boosting, but easier to steer without boosting)

- In survival mode, you start with at least wanted level 1, 2, 3, 4 based on the round number

- Survival mode is harder when playing coop

- more zombies spawn at the end of survival rounds

- Zombies spawn in the middle of survival rounds, including in standard difficulty

