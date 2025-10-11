Hey all, just small miscellaneous changes this version.



Have fun!

bencelot



----



[GENERAL CHANGES]

- Players who hadn't caught up to their true xp level have now been instantly granted all that XP. The whole "earn XP 5x faster while catching up" grind is removed.



- Rare DNA Flasks now cost 500 instead of 750 acid.



- The top rank in the game is now called "Skill Slayer" instead of "Genetic God", and the "Super Soldier" rank is now called "Predator"



- Sniper class is now called Striker



- Hovering over the class in the leaderboards now shows class info







[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

- If anyone in the server reaches max wanted level, all civilians will appear in a red shirt and deal extra damage



- Gangsters can now appear in non-BR game modes



- The explosive gangster always carries a minigun



- Mission civs and vendors now spawn immediately at the start of the round, not one every second, causing the arrow to flicker back and forth



- Cars have a slower base max speed, but a higher boost multiplier (same speed while boosting, but easier to steer without boosting)



- In survival mode, you start with at least wanted level 1, 2, 3, 4 based on the round number



- Survival mode is harder when playing coop



- more zombies spawn at the end of survival rounds



- Zombies spawn in the middle of survival rounds, including in standard difficulty