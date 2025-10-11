Hey all, just small miscellaneous changes this version.
Have fun!
bencelot
----
[GENERAL CHANGES]
- Players who hadn't caught up to their true xp level have now been instantly granted all that XP. The whole "earn XP 5x faster while catching up" grind is removed.
- Rare DNA Flasks now cost 500 instead of 750 acid.
- The top rank in the game is now called "Skill Slayer" instead of "Genetic God", and the "Super Soldier" rank is now called "Predator"
- Sniper class is now called Striker
- Hovering over the class in the leaderboards now shows class info
[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]
- If anyone in the server reaches max wanted level, all civilians will appear in a red shirt and deal extra damage
- Gangsters can now appear in non-BR game modes
- The explosive gangster always carries a minigun
- Mission civs and vendors now spawn immediately at the start of the round, not one every second, causing the arrow to flicker back and forth
- Cars have a slower base max speed, but a higher boost multiplier (same speed while boosting, but easier to steer without boosting)
- In survival mode, you start with at least wanted level 1, 2, 3, 4 based on the round number
- Survival mode is harder when playing coop
- more zombies spawn at the end of survival rounds
- Zombies spawn in the middle of survival rounds, including in standard difficulty
SMALL TWEAKS
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Geneshift Data Depot 308601
- Loading history…
Windows Geneshift Windows Depot 308602
- Loading history…
Linux Geneshift Linux Depot 308603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update