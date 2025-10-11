 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20349353 Edited 11 October 2025 – 11:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another day, another patch for Sloth Tales. This small update includes the following:

  • Minor scene geometry revisions

  • Fix for vertical platform issue

Changed files in this update

macOS Sloth Tales Content Depot 1435981
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Sloth Tales Windows 64 Depot 1435982
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Sloth Tales Windows 32 Depot 1435983
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Sloth Tales Linux Depot 1435984
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link