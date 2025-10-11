功能调整：
在城市管理中，为官职添加了自定义功能。现在可以在郡丞处自定义六个官职的名称，可以任意定义，并按照您起的名字呼唤您的吏员。
优化了太虚蚀元的索敌最大角度，使其更容易命中敌人。
增大了飞行甲虫敌人的体型，使其更容易发现和被命中。
小问题修复：
修复了玩家角色在死亡倒地时会出现原地滑动的问题。
修复了城市和门派建筑会一直刷新的问题。
修复了炽日龙吟被打断，手部拖影没有正常关闭的问题。
修复了考生袖子缺乏飘带摆动的问题。
