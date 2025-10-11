[In-Game Build Version 1731]

Added:

Remake:

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the collision box of mirrored custom part groups would shift after adjusting the X-axis offset in Mirror Mode.

Fixed a bug where the aircraft runway warning could be overridden by other prompts.

Fixed a bug where aircraft taking off from hangars or entering from off-map would have no engine sound.

Fixed a bug where aircraft squadrons would not execute move commands upon takeoff.

Fixed a bug where the aircraft squadron command queue would fail.

Fixed the low texture resolution of part XF5U.

Fixed the incorrect thumbnail color for parts n472 and n473 (Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turret).

Fixed issues with part n244 (Italian 320 mm/44 Model 1936 Twin Turret II) where the magazine height was too large and the hoist adjustable depth was too high.

Fixed the incorrect thumbnail color for part n563 (Sailor).

Fixed the bug where the preset ship Brooklyn had an excessively low speed.

Fixed the bug where the preset ship Fuso '15 had midship turrets that could not rotate.

Fixed incorrect armor and turret firing arcs for the preset ship Omaha.

Fixed a bug where dive bomber accuracy did not improve with increased bombing altitude.

Fixed incorrect priority for aircraft takeoff methods.

Fixed the popup area of the squadron formation control panel blocking mouse clicks.

Fixed the Safe Mode prompt for 16:10 aspect ratio.

Fixed the issue where the DP Gun would ignore the elevation angle limit when firing in AA mode