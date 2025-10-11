[In-Game Build Version 1731]
Added:
Player ship selection feedback in RTS mode
Remake:
Remake the Anti-Air Basics Tutorial
Fixes:
Fixed a bug where the collision box of mirrored custom part groups would shift after adjusting the X-axis offset in Mirror Mode.
Fixed a bug where the aircraft runway warning could be overridden by other prompts.
Fixed a bug where aircraft taking off from hangars or entering from off-map would have no engine sound.
Fixed a bug where aircraft squadrons would not execute move commands upon takeoff.
Fixed a bug where the aircraft squadron command queue would fail.
Fixed the low texture resolution of part XF5U.
Fixed the incorrect thumbnail color for parts n472 and n473 (Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turret).
Fixed issues with part n244 (Italian 320 mm/44 Model 1936 Twin Turret II) where the magazine height was too large and the hoist adjustable depth was too high.
Fixed the incorrect thumbnail color for part n563 (Sailor).
Fixed the bug where the preset ship Brooklyn had an excessively low speed.
Fixed the bug where the preset ship Fuso '15 had midship turrets that could not rotate.
Fixed incorrect armor and turret firing arcs for the preset ship Omaha.
Fixed a bug where dive bomber accuracy did not improve with increased bombing altitude.
Fixed incorrect priority for aircraft takeoff methods.
Fixed the popup area of the squadron formation control panel blocking mouse clicks.
Fixed the Safe Mode prompt for 16:10 aspect ratio.
Fixed the issue where the DP Gun would ignore the elevation angle limit when firing in AA mode
Fixed the bug that there is no enemy aircraft name when locking the enemy aircraft in the Airstrike level
Adjusted:
Adjusted Arado Ar 196 Reconnaissance Seaplane: Hangar Capacity 6 → 9.
Adjusted Douglas SBD-3 'Dauntless' Dive Bomber: Hangar Capacity 8 → 11.
Adjusted Aichi E13A 'Zero' Reconnaissance Seaplane: Hangar Capacity 6 → 9.
Adjusted Mitsubishi F1M2: Hangar Capacity 7 → 8.
Adjusted Fairey 'Swordfish' MK.I Biplane Torpedo Bomber: Hangar Capacity 9 → 8.
Adjusted Aichi E13A: Cruise Speed 211 → 202.
Adjusted Mitsubishi F1M2: Cruise Speed 200 → 194.
Adjusted Changed the text and color scheme of the Safe Mode entry prompt to make it more noticeable.
Adjusted tutorial UI layout so its size better matches the text length.
Adjusted the Torpedo Bomber specialization "Elite Crew": Attack Radius reduction changed from -20% to -10%; Torpedo Release Distance reduction changed from -20% to -10%.
Adjusted Replaced the seaplane on the preset ship Louisiana with the Curtiss SC-1 "Seahawk".
Adjusted optimized the airstrike mode selection button style
