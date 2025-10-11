 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20349249 Edited 11 October 2025 – 10:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[In-Game Build Version 1731]

Added:

  • Player ship selection feedback in RTS mode

Remake:

  • Remake the Anti-Air Basics Tutorial

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the collision box of mirrored custom part groups would shift after adjusting the X-axis offset in Mirror Mode.

  • Fixed a bug where the aircraft runway warning could be overridden by other prompts.

  • Fixed a bug where aircraft taking off from hangars or entering from off-map would have no engine sound.

  • Fixed a bug where aircraft squadrons would not execute move commands upon takeoff.

  • Fixed a bug where the aircraft squadron command queue would fail.

  • Fixed the low texture resolution of part XF5U.

  • Fixed the incorrect thumbnail color for parts n472 and n473 (Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turret).

  • Fixed issues with part n244 (Italian 320 mm/44 Model 1936 Twin Turret II) where the magazine height was too large and the hoist adjustable depth was too high.

  • Fixed the incorrect thumbnail color for part n563 (Sailor).

  • Fixed the bug where the preset ship Brooklyn had an excessively low speed.

  • Fixed the bug where the preset ship Fuso '15 had midship turrets that could not rotate.

  • Fixed incorrect armor and turret firing arcs for the preset ship Omaha.

  • Fixed a bug where dive bomber accuracy did not improve with increased bombing altitude.

  • Fixed incorrect priority for aircraft takeoff methods.

  • Fixed the popup area of the squadron formation control panel blocking mouse clicks.

  • Fixed the Safe Mode prompt for 16:10 aspect ratio.

  • Fixed the issue where the DP Gun would ignore the elevation angle limit when firing in AA mode

  • Fixed the bug that there is no enemy aircraft name when locking the enemy aircraft in the Airstrike level

Adjusted:

  • Adjusted Arado Ar 196 Reconnaissance Seaplane: Hangar Capacity 6 → 9.

  • Adjusted Douglas SBD-3 'Dauntless' Dive Bomber: Hangar Capacity 8 → 11.

  • Adjusted Aichi E13A 'Zero' Reconnaissance Seaplane: Hangar Capacity 6 → 9.

  • Adjusted Mitsubishi F1M2: Hangar Capacity 7 → 8.

  • Adjusted Fairey 'Swordfish' MK.I Biplane Torpedo Bomber: Hangar Capacity 9 → 8.

  • Adjusted Aichi E13A: Cruise Speed 211 → 202.

  • Adjusted Mitsubishi F1M2: Cruise Speed 200 → 194.

  • Adjusted Changed the text and color scheme of the Safe Mode entry prompt to make it more noticeable.

  • Adjusted tutorial UI layout so its size better matches the text length.

  • Adjusted the Torpedo Bomber specialization "Elite Crew": Attack Radius reduction changed from -20% to -10%; Torpedo Release Distance reduction changed from -20% to -10%.

  • Adjusted Replaced the seaplane on the preset ship Louisiana with the Curtiss SC-1 "Seahawk".

  • Adjusted optimized the airstrike mode selection button style

Changed files in this update

Windows Navalart Content Depot 842781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link