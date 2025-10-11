 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20349130
Update notes via Steam Community

# Patch Notes for version 0.3.4

Fixes:

  • fix rare case of buggy environment spawning when loading save games

  • some minor stability and performance improvements

