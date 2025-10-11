 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20349104 Edited 11 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.48b

  • Rasputin buff is no longer dispellable

  • Temp voice lines have been added back to all Leaders

  • Fixed tooltip for Harambe’s Red banana that shows attack speed and attack damage combined


