Adventure
Changed the Attack Trigger, which previously had a magic-circle form, to an icon form that depicts the action that should actually be taken.
Fixed an issue where a specific trigger did not function correctly.
Added an animation that indicates the activation state of the control device displayed as a Device during gameplay.
Fixed an issue where a door could open even though a specific Wave had not ended.
Fixed an issue where the player could become isolated in a late-game hidden area.
Changed breakable walls so they can be destroyed not only with melee weapons but also with ranged weapons. (You must obtain a specific constellation seat.)
UI
Fixed an issue where the cost was displayed as 0 in the Bible enhancement popup.
Fixed an issue where, after enhancing a weapon or Bible, the focus was reset to the first item.
Fixed an issue where, when displaying the weapon list in the menu, incorrect stats were shown instead of each weapon’s name.
Fixed an issue where, when operating the Return Gate, the displayed popup text was the chapel purification text.
Clarified the wording of several constellation seat descriptions that could be misleading.
Added “Sit” to the intro tutorial text.
Combat
Fixed an issue where a specific boss took no actions during combat.
Fixed an issue where a specific boss’s skill dealt unintentionally low damage.
Increased the enhancement values of several weapons.
Changed files in this update