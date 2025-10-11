 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20349001 Edited 11 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventure

  • Changed the Attack Trigger, which previously had a magic-circle form, to an icon form that depicts the action that should actually be taken.

  • Fixed an issue where a specific trigger did not function correctly.

  • Added an animation that indicates the activation state of the control device displayed as a Device during gameplay.

  • Fixed an issue where a door could open even though a specific Wave had not ended.

  • Fixed an issue where the player could become isolated in a late-game hidden area.

  • Changed breakable walls so they can be destroyed not only with melee weapons but also with ranged weapons. (You must obtain a specific constellation seat.)

UI

  • Fixed an issue where the cost was displayed as 0 in the Bible enhancement popup.

  • Fixed an issue where, after enhancing a weapon or Bible, the focus was reset to the first item.

  • Fixed an issue where, when displaying the weapon list in the menu, incorrect stats were shown instead of each weapon’s name.

  • Fixed an issue where, when operating the Return Gate, the displayed popup text was the chapel purification text.

  • Clarified the wording of several constellation seat descriptions that could be misleading.

  • Added “Sit” to the intro tutorial text.

Combat

  • Fixed an issue where a specific boss took no actions during combat.

  • Fixed an issue where a specific boss’s skill dealt unintentionally low damage.

  • Increased the enhancement values of several weapons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2889741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link