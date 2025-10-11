 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348992 Edited 11 October 2025 – 10:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Fixed the issue where some endings would cause the game to crash.

2. Fixed the issue of duplicate display in the conversation record.

3. The sugarcane ingredient tag can now be displayed in the kitchen interface.

4. Fixed the issue where the plot performances and dialogues in the 18th round of the story did not match.

5. Fixed the issue where the ages of some characters or the short story texts in the pokedex were inappropriate.

6. Fixed some text issues in "True or False Mystery".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078911
