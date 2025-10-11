1.Fixed the issue where some endings would cause the game to crash.

2. Fixed the issue of duplicate display in the conversation record.

3. The sugarcane ingredient tag can now be displayed in the kitchen interface.

4. Fixed the issue where the plot performances and dialogues in the 18th round of the story did not match.

5. Fixed the issue where the ages of some characters or the short story texts in the pokedex were inappropriate.

6. Fixed some text issues in "True or False Mystery".