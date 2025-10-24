Important!
If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.
They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.
Improvements
In "Illumunations", "Electronic City", Luna's motorbike has more natural movements
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.
They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.
In "Illumunations", "Electronic City", Luna's motorbike has more natural movements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update