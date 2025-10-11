Hi, I’m very excited to deliver my first sprint release.
If you ignore what is a ‘sprint release’ read this post
Say goodbye to the old server and the installer (Users on Itch had to use an installer) with it.
And say hello to better AIs and better performances!
Of course, because this is an incomplete work, some features are disabled until I finish upgrading everything.
Changelog
- Replaced my Python server by llamacpp
- Removed the installer
- Disabled automatic translation (will be back in the full release)
- Disabled in game download of new AI (Still works manually)
- Ships 2 AIs (One for testing only)
- Old AIs are not compatible any more and can be deleted.
- Support of AMD hardware on Windows
How to download it?
- On itch, download the last experimental release (3.0.0.sprint)
- On Steam, download the sprint_release beta
- For AMD Users on Windows, download the sprint_release_AMD beta
Changed depots in sprint_release branch