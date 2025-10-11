October 11th Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
Beta Branch Update
Weapon Optimizations
CACKLE mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement.
TAOMU mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement.
PRISM mechanic optimized: Now automatically charges and releases.
GLOOMLING mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement. Damage type changed.
ASCEND mechanic optimized: Increased number of summoned spirit swords per activation.
Mechanic Adjustment
The maximum number of Wisps has been adjusted to 30.
New Features
Added Trap Link Rooms.
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
In your Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.
Veewo Games
Changed depots in beta branch