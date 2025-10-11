This build has not been seen in a public branch.

October 11th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Beta Branch Update

Weapon Optimizations

CACKLE mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement.

TAOMU mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement.

PRISM mechanic optimized: Now automatically charges and releases.

GLOOMLING mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement. Damage type changed.

ASCEND mechanic optimized: Increased number of summoned spirit swords per activation.

Mechanic Adjustment

The maximum number of Wisps has been adjusted to 30.

New Features

Added Trap Link Rooms.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games