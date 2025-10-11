 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20348845 Edited 11 October 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

October 11th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Beta Branch Update

Weapon Optimizations

  • CACKLE mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement.

  • TAOMU mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement.

  • PRISM mechanic optimized: Now automatically charges and releases.

  • GLOOMLING mechanic optimized: Removed charging requirement. Damage type changed.

  • ASCEND mechanic optimized: Increased number of summoned spirit swords per activation.

Mechanic Adjustment

  • The maximum number of Wisps has been adjusted to 30.

New Features

  • Added Trap Link Rooms.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20348845
Depot 2235201
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link