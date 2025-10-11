Hello! This is an update that's mostly about tweaks and bug fixes. Work on new Brawl Games, Mind Games and Advantages is ongoing and we'll slowly start adding them on the next updates.

Updated HUD

We replaced our main HUD to make it less intrusive.

If Secret Gifts is enabled, a Secret Gifts button will now also be available near the Inventory icons. This will show details about the Secret Gifts event such as who gave you gifts and who you gave your gifts to.

Updated other HUD elements.

Simplified text chat UI.

Bot Improvements

Bots keep track of their grievances against other players. Ex: if they get hit during brawl, if someone chose to betray them in Conspire or Betray, if they lost to a player in Pay or Bluff. This affects who they vote for and who they use Advantages against.

Bots will now also occasionally react to some events with a text chat bubble.

Tweaks

In Let Them Eat Cake, crates will now start spawning at random spots. They drop pennies when destroyed. If Secret Gifts is disabled, they may also drop a random Secret Advantage.

In Let Them Eat Cake, two customers will spawn when the game starts instead of one.

Players can now also emote in the following scenes: Round Intro, Player Highlights, Voting.

In some mini games like Hoarding and Problem Solver, players may already earn their rank while the game is still ongoing. We've added a Victory Visual Effect to highlight the win.

Scapegoat and Vote Switcher can be used on a player with Immunity.

Vote Switcher can now be used during Vote Discussion.

Additional improvements to Controller Support.

Players can now disable Screen Shake from the Settings Menu.

Updated tutorial video for Defectors, Corporate Rivals and Problem Solver.

Bug Fixes