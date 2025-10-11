 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348787
Update notes via Steam Community

- Correction of floating props on the beach

- Correction of the Pause who don't Always work

- Improvement of the Save Load System

- Correction of the HLOD who Don't show alpha on matérial correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3556782
