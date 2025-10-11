This small update add a Performance Mode to the game! It allows you to switch between 1080p and 4K video quality. It turns out that Ren’Py struggles a bit with 4K videos, causing heavy CPU usage.
From now on, the game will start automatically in 1080p to ensure smoother performance.
If you prefer, you can switch back to 4K anytime in the settings menu.
Now you should be able to enjoy animations even on older computers!
Update 0.83a : Performance Mode
