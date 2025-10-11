 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20348768 Edited 11 October 2025 – 09:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small update add a Performance Mode to the game! It allows you to switch between 1080p and 4K video quality. It turns out that Ren’Py struggles a bit with 4K videos, causing heavy CPU usage.

From now on, the game will start automatically in 1080p to ensure smoother performance.
If you prefer, you can switch back to 4K anytime in the settings menu.

Now you should be able to enjoy animations even on older computers!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2691472
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2691473
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link