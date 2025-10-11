Hey my dudes! 2 biggish changes with this hot fix!
Players pointed out that the drone enemies on the Military Base level were quite odd and appeared out of no where, so I've addressed this by added a new large drone enemy that spawns the mini drones. The little mini drones are destructible and will stop spawning when you kill the mommy drone :)
The second big change in this hot fix is the addition of Z Medals that can be collected to increase your super bar. In the previous version you only got these from killing the bigger enemies, but in order to give players more access to the super shot I've sprinkled them around every level. This adds another little meta-challenge to see if you can collect them all for max score
Changed files in this update