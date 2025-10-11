 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348748
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 0.7.11.

Changelog:

  • Engine updated to version 4.5, improving overall game performance

  • Added the ability to join ongoing matches — works for all match types, including public and invite-only games

  • New weapon added: CZ-75 “Tactical” — a mid-tier pistol with a large magazine and excellent accuracy

  • 17 new loot items added

  • Loot system reworked: rarity and value of many items adjusted for better balance; loot tables updated

  • Added unique open/close sounds for loot containers

  • Improved equipment upgrade system

  • Fixed a bug where lobby data displayed incorrectly

  • Fixed a bug where a dead bot’s grenade wouldn’t deal damage

  • Improved grenade explosion screen shake: now has increased range, and intensity depends on distance to the explosion

  • Bots on “Easy” difficulty have been weakened

  • Laptop hacking progress is now saved after closing (e.g. if an exploit was already applied), even if another player opens it later

  • Match duration increased on “Easy” and “Normal” difficulties

  • Bots’ ammo and medical supplies now depend on difficulty

  • Added a game build compatible with older systems, available in the “Betas” tab

