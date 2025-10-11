The game has been updated to version 0.7.11.

Changelog:

Engine updated to version 4.5, improving overall game performance

Added the ability to join ongoing matches — works for all match types, including public and invite-only games

New weapon added: CZ-75 “Tactical” — a mid-tier pistol with a large magazine and excellent accuracy

17 new loot items added

Loot system reworked: rarity and value of many items adjusted for better balance; loot tables updated

Added unique open/close sounds for loot containers

Improved equipment upgrade system

Fixed a bug where lobby data displayed incorrectly

Fixed a bug where a dead bot’s grenade wouldn’t deal damage

Improved grenade explosion screen shake: now has increased range, and intensity depends on distance to the explosion

Bots on “Easy” difficulty have been weakened

Laptop hacking progress is now saved after closing (e.g. if an exploit was already applied), even if another player opens it later

Match duration increased on “Easy” and “Normal” difficulties

Bots’ ammo and medical supplies now depend on difficulty