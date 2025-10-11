 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348724 Edited 11 October 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
This update we have mainly focused on stability, balance, and getting the Mac version up and running.

 Major changes

  • Mac version:

  • The game is now fully compatible with macOS!

Balance changes

  • Freeze Head:

  • The Freeze Head was completely overpowered and could break the game. It’s been reworked and should now behave as intended (and hopefully still be fun).

  • Numerous small tweaks have been made to enemies, progression, and general balance across the board.

Bug fixes

  • Game engine update:

  • We were forced to update our game engine due to a critical security change. Doing this mid-development can cause all kinds of strange issues (and it did), but we’ve hunted them down and fixed everything we could find.

  • Fixed countless oddities introduced by the engine update.

  • Other small improvements and optimizations.

- After this upcoming updates will focus more on new content!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2025872
