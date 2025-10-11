Hey everyone!
This update we have mainly focused on stability, balance, and getting the Mac version up and running.
Major changes
Mac version:
The game is now fully compatible with macOS!
Balance changes
Freeze Head:
The Freeze Head was completely overpowered and could break the game. It’s been reworked and should now behave as intended (and hopefully still be fun).
Numerous small tweaks have been made to enemies, progression, and general balance across the board.
Bug fixes
Game engine update:
We were forced to update our game engine due to a critical security change. Doing this mid-development can cause all kinds of strange issues (and it did), but we’ve hunted them down and fixed everything we could find.
Fixed countless oddities introduced by the engine update.
Other small improvements and optimizations.
- After this upcoming updates will focus more on new content!
