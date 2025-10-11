"Before we get to the content of the update, we have a few things to tell you. We'd be grateful if you'd take the time to read it. "

Message from Developers

We've finally finished Road Map Part 2.

After much testing, countless coffees, lots of zombies and a few system crashes, City Defence Z is now a completely different place.

It's not just an update, it's the biggest step we've taken together with you.

Every feedback, every reminder, every "why isn't this working?" message. It was all part of the process.

You wrote it, we fixed it, you tried it, we improved it, but it's not over.

Road Map Part 2 may be coming to a close, but this is not our last update.

New ideas, new seasons, new mechanics...

You keep defending your city, consolidate your soldiers and your buildings.

We'll be here. Every night, every wave, every line of feedback.

Thank you,

GOODMOOD GAMES

"Thank you very much for reading. Now let's move on to the update content. We're sure you'll like it."





New Season, New Rules

The new season has officially started!

The winners of the previous season have been added to the honour board, and the battle for leadership has started from scratch for all players, but beware, the rewards, ranking system and balance settings have changed in the new season... The old strategies are out the window. Just like your walls last night.

Get ready, the city is waiting for you again..





Interface Rewritten

All interfaces have been completely renewed.



All UI elements have been modernised; menus, buttons, information panels and icons have received a new style.

Scalable UI support has been added. Now a clear image is obtained at any resolution, on any platform.

Added special edits for Steam Deck and Controller users, increased accessibility. Yes! Controller support has been added to City Defence Z.

In-game information panels, market interface, soldier placement menu and permanent screen have been redesigned.

With the new system, visual integrity, ease of use, performance and readability have been improved.

Permanent Upgrades and Stronger Defence

Dying isn't such a bad idea anymore.

The Permanent Upgrade system just received its biggest overhaul yet and we mean massive.

This update adds 54 brand-new permanent upgrades, each one designed to reshape the way you build, survive, and evolve your city.

These aren’t just stat boosts. They’re game-changers.

From smarter resource flow, from stronger soldiers to self-repairing walls, every upgrade adds a new layer of long-term strategy.

Now, every failed night brings you back with stronger tools, sharper choices, and a defence that truly reflects your style.

The interface has also been completely redesigned.

Upgrades are now grouped by clear categories, with visual progress chains that make your advancement easy to track.

Each icon has been polished, animated, and reorganised so you can instantly see what’s active, what’s next, and what’s worth saving up for.

All descriptions were rewritten to be more direct, more readable, and more transparent. No more guessing what an upgrade actually does.

Every line, symbol, and tooltip has been fine-tuned to make your growth feel both powerful and personal.

Fifty-four new reasons to keep dying, rebuilding, and coming back stronger than ever.

Market Opened: Does Money Solve Everything?

In this update, the Market System was added to the game.

Players can now buy and sell their acquired resources at varying rates every day.

Prices change according to a day-to-day fluctuation system, so every trade has the potential for profit or risk.

The Market adds a new strategic layer to the game's economy - players must now carefully plan not only their production but also their trading decisions.









Brush System and Auto Merge Integration

In this update, the soldier placement system has been completely revamped.

The new system minimises micromanagement while increasing the player's strategic control.

The Brush System now allows for area-based deployment of soldiers instead of placing them individually.

Technical details:

Grid Based Smart Deployment: During the use of Brush, occupied/unoccupied area is analysed and soldiers are automatically placed in the most suitable position.

Area Scaling (Dynamic Radius): Brush radius can be scaled up or down in real time with mouse scroll movement (1-4-9 grid).

UI Feedback: The docking area preview is visualised with colour codes (green: conforming, red: conflicting) on active grids.

Performance Optimisation: Even in 1000+ unit placements, processing is done in a single call, no frame loss is experienced.

Auto Merge Shortcut works integrated with the Brush system.

Selected soldiers are merged with a single button; the system automatically detects suitable units according to level and type compatibility.

Animation, sound and stat updates are triggered synchronously during the merging process.

Technical additions:

Smart Selection Algorithm: Units of the same level are automatically detected.

Shortcut Integration: The "Auto Merge" button is integrated into all control schemes (keyboard, gamepad, Steam Deck).

UI Update: After merging, the new level is updated instantly, tooltip values change dynamically.

The new unified system significantly reduces the preparation time of the defence line.

Soldier deployment, upgrading and optimisation processes now work in a single flow, fully automated.

Multiple Soldier Transport System

In this update, Multiple Soldier Transport has been added to the game.

Instead of selecting individual units, players can now issue mass transport commands by selecting multiple areas.

Technical features:

Drag Selection: By dragging with the mouse, all soldiers in the specified rectangular area are selected.

Group Command: The movement of the selected units is given by clicking on the selected units.

Formation Preservation: Moved soldiers preserve their formation order in the new position; the formation algorithm positions them according to the original grid order.

Additional technical details:

No Selection Limit: All units can be selected at the same time.

Performance Management: Select and move operations are calculated as batches on the GPU side, minimising CPU load.

This feature allows players to manage large-scale defence lines more efficiently.

It is now possible to move hundreds of soldiers with a single click and instantly reshape the defence line.

City Defence Z's battlefield is no longer just powerful, but fully tactically manageable.

Expedition System

Expedition is no longer just a matter of "luck", it is an art of strategy.

The mission detail screen has been expanded: players can now see the mission difficulty, time estimate, success percentage and possible reward range for each campaign.

With the new balance system, each Expedition works according to three main factors:

Risk level: Determines the difficulty of the task and the risk of death.

Duration: Affects the number of days the mission will last and the return time.

Reward value: Depends on the resource type.

In addition, Expedition missions now also provide military units.



The new Expedition logic offers a cycle of exploration based on strategy rather than chance, giving the player both control and excitement.

Swap & Transform Cards

Two new strategic card systems have been added in this update: Swap Card and Transform Card.

The Swap Card allows players to relocate their placed buildings. This allows you to move a misplaced production building to a more suitable location and optimise the city layout.

The Transform Card allows you to transform a player's existing building into a different type of structure at the same level. For example, you can build a laboratory instead of a factory or a house instead of a laboratory.

Both cards offer complete control over the city's architecture. Remember, the smarter your morning plan, the longer the night will last.

Maps Edited, Cinematics Added

In this update, visual details and atmospheric elements have been reworked for all maps.

With new prop additions (buildings, debris, environmental objects, etc.), each map now has a more vibrant and unique identity.

The balance of visual intensity and performance has been optimised to ensure a detailed and smooth experience.

In addition, special entrance and exit cinematics have been added to each map.

These scenes present the player's entry into the section and the atmosphere after the night defence in a cinematic way.







Controller & Steam Deck

Controller Support and Steam Deck optimisation have been added in this update.

All game interfaces (UI) have been reworked to be comfortable to use with the controller.Soldier selection, placement, card handling, market operations and menu navigation have been made analogue-assisted.The in-game cursor can be moved via the right analogue, allowing for both strategic and quick control.

Special optimisations have been made for Steam Deck users:

Interface auto-scales (scalable UI)

Key mappings have been harmonised with the system

Stable operation even in low power mode with performance optimisations

With these adjustments, City Defence Z now offers a desktop-smooth experience on portable devices.



Zombies is now everywhere, whether at the computer, on the sofa or at the bus stop.

Information Panels

In this update, the in-game UI Information Panels have been completely revamped and expanded. Detailed information screens are available for both soldiers, buildings and resource production.

Features offered by the new panels:

All statistics such as soldier type, level, damage, fire rate, HP, range and crit rate are displayed in separate fields.

The UI is now supported with custom colour codes and icons for each soldier type.

Panels are now interactive, when hovering over an item, summarised information appears with tooltip.

With these innovations, players can now strategise based on data, not guesswork.

Scalable Economy

In this update, the economy system has been transformed into a scalable structure that scales according to the number and level of buildings, meaning that the cost of placing a building is not fixed, but changes dynamically according to the size and level of development of the city.



The basic functioning of the new system:

Each new building increases the resource cost, taking into account the total number of that type.

This scaling formula ensures that the economy remains balanced according to the player's city size.

Developed cities are now more costly but more efficient; small settlements are fast and cheap.

This change made the economic balance of the game more strategic.

While "building too many buildings" provides short-term advantages, it creates cost and resource management pressure in the long term.

Building a sustainable defence economy has become one of the main strategic objectives of the game.

Achievement Fixes

In this update, the entire Achievement system has been reviewed and bugs have been fixed.

Some achievements were triggering under incorrect or incomplete conditions; this has been fully fixed.

All achievements are now correctly synchronised with in-game stats.

Incomplete triggering, backwards counting and "condition met but not opened" errors have been fixed.

The reward system works in City Defence Z. With military discipline.

ASMR Merge Animations

In this update, the merge animation system has been redesigned.

The visual effects for both soldiers and buildings have been revamped, and merging now provides a much smoother and more satisfying experience.

Main features of the new system:

Chain Trigger Animations: The chain effect is now activated when multiple combinations occur consecutively, visually enhancing the sense of power.

Performance optimisation: New animations play smoothly even in low FPS environments.

With these innovations, City Defence Z's combination system has become a means of emotional satisfaction, not just mechanical.

THE JOURNEY CONTINUES

These features represent our commitment to making City Defense Z the definitive tower defense game.

Road Map Part 2 is live. The future of City Defense Z is here!



This is not just the end of an update, but the continuation of a journey growing together.

City Defence Z matures with every patch, every idea, and every piece of player feedback.

As we continue to develop and you continue to defend, this city will continue to grow.

New updates, seasons and content are coming. Because this world is shaped in your hands.

We built it together, we defend it together.

