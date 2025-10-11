 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348704 Edited 11 October 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix #4

  • fixed two null-ref errors where selecting the mechanics from the air would break the dialogue/menu

  • prevented the surveyor from being auto-upgraded due to errors or high framerate interactions (it remembering a button down from opening the menu for instance)

  • the mechanic now has a brief "upgrades completed" note on display if your surveyor is fully upgraded as additional feedback

  • the captain/commander menu allows snappier movement thru all the captains/commanders

  • the tutorial task prompts where are the very top of the screen, my estimate was that lots of folks where missing these, moved them more to the center of the screen

  • the prompt to orbit the camera has been made more sensitive /shorter. So that people pass this section quicker and can go to where the interface is visible easier.

I hope this was the last of the behemoth mechanic issues, the entire commander screen now has a substantial amount of special interactions, buy/sell, patrol/escort stances/upgrade menus and it's quite the beast of edge cases as it can be accessed in multiple ways.,. So apologies for any errors there.

please continue posting more feedback issues, doing my best but always love to see people being engaged and feedback is so worthwhile any day where a small frustration can be alleviated is a good day!

