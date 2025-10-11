Hotfix #4

fixed two null-ref errors where selecting the mechanics from the air would break the dialogue/menu

prevented the surveyor from being auto-upgraded due to errors or high framerate interactions (it remembering a button down from opening the menu for instance)

the mechanic now has a brief "upgrades completed" note on display if your surveyor is fully upgraded as additional feedback

the captain/commander menu allows snappier movement thru all the captains/commanders

the tutorial task prompts where are the very top of the screen, my estimate was that lots of folks where missing these, moved them more to the center of the screen

the prompt to orbit the camera has been made more sensitive /shorter. So that people pass this section quicker and can go to where the interface is visible easier.





I hope this was the last of the behemoth mechanic issues, the entire commander screen now has a substantial amount of special interactions, buy/sell, patrol/escort stances/upgrade menus and it's quite the beast of edge cases as it can be accessed in multiple ways.,. So apologies for any errors there.



please continue posting more feedback issues, doing my best but always love to see people being engaged and feedback is so worthwhile any day where a small frustration can be alleviated is a good day!