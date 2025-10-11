Hi all!

Get ready for another update to Hydro, taking it to v1.21 (confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game).

This update brings a number of improvements, once again many of them being feedback items from the community!

Here's all the details:

OIL STAIN ADJUSTMENTS

Oil stain growth within the power station (from the line shaft) has been slowed by 70%! This means that oil stains should now take at least a few in-game days to reach full size. This is more realistic and hopefully less frustrating for players who are here to run a power station (who isn't?)

Cleaning oil stains now also happens quicker, with each 'wipe' cleaning-off more of the oil stain. Less time spent on your knees, and more time spent running the power station! ⚡

WIDGET ENHANCEMENTS

A number of improvements have been made to the 'widgets' (subtitles/tooltips) that appear when you interact with items around the place. The most notable are detailed below:

Reduced the decimal places for many read-outs such as the Generator temperature readout, Accumulator condition and Generator Air Filter dirt factors (down from 3 decimals places to 1)

Enhanced several widgets so that a 'read-out' is now shown for the item being interacted with: Accumulator Stand: a voltage read-out is now shown - with the number turning red when the Accumulator charge is 'low' (this can cause intermittent issues sending/receiving telegrams along with dimmed lighting, etc) Generator RPM: a live RPM read-out is now shown - with the number turning yellow if it's in the 'danger zone' (that can cause noise complaints, and Generator trip if the RPM rises further) DC Rheostat: a rheostat 'wiper position' is now shown, expressed as a percentage. This should make it more straightforward to judge the amount of charge you are sending to the Accumulator. 100% wiper position means maximum current is sent to the Accumulator. Note: the ammeter read-out is slightly 'independent' of the wiper position, in that amps reading will generally be much higher when the Accumulator is lower, and gradually reduce as the Accumulator charges-up, even if the wiper position remains unchanged



FUSE HOLDER SIGNAGE

New signs have been added to the game to help denote the fuse holders especially for new players:

PLAYER-FOCUS DURING CLEANING/UPGRADE/REPAIRS

In the same way as the recent change to the Gear Oil refilling process, the following processes will now also cause the player to 'focus' their view (mouse/controller head movement is not possible) whilst they are underway:

Window cleaning

Upgrading parts

Building upgrade kits

Repairing local power fuses

Winding Marker Lights

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

Several other general improvements have also been made with v1.21. These are:

For window cleaning, halved the fatigue gain if the player is cleaning windows during fast river shifts. This should give more incentive for players to clean (either entirely or 'spot clean') windows during their shift operations, without their efforts eating a huge chunk of their fatigue

Fixed a bug with Guided Tutorial #7 where the count-down timer was misaligned

Re-aligned the position of the 'Marker Lights' sign above the switches

For the Accumulator bank, once it's upgraded (the right-bank is commissioned), it's now painted with a bright red paint job rather than a weathered/scratched green. This should denote that it's a fresh upgrade!

Once again, your feedback has helped shaped this update, so keep it coming and I hope you enjoy!

Until next time, happy generating ⚡