Security Update
A recently discovered Unity security vulnerability has been addressed.
While no impact on players was detected, this patch ensures your game runs on the latest, most secure version.
More details can be found here: Unity Security Bulletin – September 2025-01
Gameplay & Balance
Easy AI has been slightly nerfed to make encounters more balanced and enjoyable.
Unit balancing adjustments across both factions for fairer matches.
Performance
Minor performance improvements.
Other Updates
Added link to the new official website in the main menu.
Changed files in this update