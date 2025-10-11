 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348404 Edited 11 October 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Security Update

  • A recently discovered Unity security vulnerability has been addressed.

  • While no impact on players was detected, this patch ensures your game runs on the latest, most secure version.

  • More details can be found here: Unity Security Bulletin – September 2025-01

Gameplay & Balance

  • Easy AI has been slightly nerfed to make encounters more balanced and enjoyable.

  • Unit balancing adjustments across both factions for fairer matches.

Performance

  • Minor performance improvements.

Other Updates

  • Added link to the new official website in the main menu.

