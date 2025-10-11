Hello Players!

Thank you so much for all the feedback I've received from you! I've taken every single comment into consideration and have worked hard to improve the game experience. I hope you will like the new changes.



Game Name Change:

Since several people indicated that they didn't really feel the rage game atmosphere, I thought about how it ruins the whole experience if you don't get what the name and description suggest. So, I have renamed the game and updated some in-game texts.



- The game's new name is: Block Blaster Pinball



- "LEVEL" designation: From now on it will be "ROUND". This is because the goal is not progression, but to collect the Badge keys in as few rounds as possible. More information is available on the HELP screen, which I have also built into the game.



I hope you understand the changes.

If you liked the game, please leave a review or the algorithm will hide it forever!



---------------------------------------------



Core Gameplay Changes:

- Spin: High-speed rotation of the ball now affects its movement, allowing it to curve.

- Paddle Grip: Paddles can now "grip" a high-speed ball, giving players more control over its movement and aiming.

- Dynamic Bounce: Hitting a brick now causes a more pronounced rebound for a more dynamic gameplay experience.

- Improved Nudge: The machine nudge (using the space bar) has been improved. The ball now moves slightly upward and either to the right or left when nudged.



Level Element Property Changes:

- Permanent Pop Bumpers: The left and right pop bumpers now work continuously.

- Adjusted Paddle Angle: The top angle of the paddles has been modified for more precise aiming.

- Spike Rework: The spike no longer resets your score. Instead, it subtracts 7 points, creating a more balanced gameplay loop of risk and reward.

- Classic Drain: The bottom of the level now features a classic pinball drain. If the ball falls in, you lose 1 point and have a 3-second penalty before you can continue playing.

- Exit Anywhere: You can now exit the game from any screen.

- High Score Migration: Online high scores have been moved to a new server.



Visual Updates ("Eye Candy"):

- New Level: Inferno: A new, hell-themed level has been added.

- Flaming Ball Effect: The ball now has a flaming effect when moving at high speeds.

- Points Display: Points now appear directly at the location where you hit an object.

- Now you can continuously see the number of stars you've collected in the round while playing, making it easier to decide whether to use the block reset bonus.



Main Menu Options Expanded:

In the latest update, we’ve expanded the main menu options to make navigation easier and your gameplay experience more enjoyable:

- Random Theme – Play levels in a random order for a different experience every time.

- Easy Mode – The ball moves more gently, and spikes only deduct 2 points.

- Rage Mode – The ball moves more dynamically, and spikes deduct 7 points.

- Continue – Resume your game exactly where you left off, in either Easy or Rage mode. Saves are made automatically at the end of each level.

- New Game – Start a completely new game, wiping previous progress. Choose either Easy or Rage mode.

- Help – View level bonuses and learn how they work.



Manual Platform Control:

- The platform can now be manually controlled for 30 seconds if you hit the platform activator. More information is available under the Help button, as shown in the graphic.



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a bug where the "savedpoints" value would get stuck after exiting the game.

- Some ball and sound effects (FX) have been fixed.

- Fixed a bug with the name entry field.

- Just a tiny bug popped up in the score calculation, but I've already fixed it.



Physical Engine Scaling Improvement (Beta):

- The physical engine's scaling to the screen has been improved. It now adapts better to 4K resolution. However, since all calculations are CPU-bound, you might still experience issues with this feature if your processor isn't powerful enough. If the ball movement is sluggish or slow, we recommend switching back to at least 1920x1080.



Enjoy the game and have fun smashing through the levels! 🎉