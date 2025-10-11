2.1.5

Balance

Increased the time between firing by 1 second for enemy Granvirs on Normal difficulty.

Increased the loot level scaling in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) so all region types reach a loot level above 500 in the second to last mission. This significantly diminishes the presence of T2 parts in the loot pool.

Added an extra supply pod to each mission in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2).

Reduced the magazine capacity of the Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) final boss from 8 to 6 and doubled its reload duration to reduce the heat build up from attempting to dodge every shot. 1000 Cooling Rate allows a full cycle to be dodged at +75 heat on 50 heat dodge legs in the first phase on Hard+.

Munition stockpiles will scale their content with player count in Millennium Front (Campaign 3).