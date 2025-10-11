 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348362 Edited 11 October 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.1.5

Balance

  • Increased the time between firing by 1 second for enemy Granvirs on Normal difficulty.

  • Increased the loot level scaling in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) so all region types reach a loot level above 500 in the second to last mission. This significantly diminishes the presence of T2 parts in the loot pool.

  • Added an extra supply pod to each mission in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2).

  • Reduced the magazine capacity of the Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) final boss from 8 to 6 and doubled its reload duration to reduce the heat build up from attempting to dodge every shot. 1000 Cooling Rate allows a full cycle to be dodged at +75 heat on 50 heat dodge legs in the first phase on Hard+.

  • Munition stockpiles will scale their content with player count in Millennium Front (Campaign 3).

  • Disabled enemy spawns within 120 units of the start location. For context, the baseline visibility range is 100 units.

Features

  • Added an interface volume slider.

  • Added a field of view slider.

  • Armatures with cannons will now receive Ammo Efficiency and Reload Speed modifiers instead of melee modifiers.

  • Hybrid melee/ranged weapons can now receive ranged and melee modifiers in random loot.

Fixes

  • Regions that cannot be revisited in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) extend travel range to prevent soft-locking on the region map.

  • Fixed the TB03 Chaser having 21 rounds in a magazine instead of 20 making the final shot unfireable.

  • Fixed tracks not being able to receive a speed boost modifier from part enhancement.

  • Fixed regions becoming revisitable after loading a save.

  • Fixed certain parts like weaponized armatures and torsos being unable to receive high fire rate and ammo efficiency part modules in part enhancement.

  • Fixed being able to clip the camera into certain buildings.

  • Fixed Replacement Parts dropping in scavenger loot outside of the Zero Front campaign. Other healing items will drop in its place.

  • Fixed enemies not navigating around certain buildings properly.

  • Fixed shields causing the user to take double damage in multiplayer when they are hit but are not positioned to absorb the damage.

  • Fixed infantry and small vehicle projectiles consistently phasing through targets but still dealing damage for non-host players.

  • Fixed the camera facing reseting when opening the settings menu.

