2.1.5
Balance
Increased the time between firing by 1 second for enemy Granvirs on Normal difficulty.
Increased the loot level scaling in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) so all region types reach a loot level above 500 in the second to last mission. This significantly diminishes the presence of T2 parts in the loot pool.
Added an extra supply pod to each mission in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2).
Reduced the magazine capacity of the Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) final boss from 8 to 6 and doubled its reload duration to reduce the heat build up from attempting to dodge every shot. 1000 Cooling Rate allows a full cycle to be dodged at +75 heat on 50 heat dodge legs in the first phase on Hard+.
Munition stockpiles will scale their content with player count in Millennium Front (Campaign 3).
Disabled enemy spawns within 120 units of the start location. For context, the baseline visibility range is 100 units.
Features
Added an interface volume slider.
Added a field of view slider.
Armatures with cannons will now receive Ammo Efficiency and Reload Speed modifiers instead of melee modifiers.
Hybrid melee/ranged weapons can now receive ranged and melee modifiers in random loot.
Fixes
Regions that cannot be revisited in Millennium Horizon (Campaign 2) extend travel range to prevent soft-locking on the region map.
Fixed the TB03 Chaser having 21 rounds in a magazine instead of 20 making the final shot unfireable.
Fixed tracks not being able to receive a speed boost modifier from part enhancement.
Fixed regions becoming revisitable after loading a save.
Fixed certain parts like weaponized armatures and torsos being unable to receive high fire rate and ammo efficiency part modules in part enhancement.
Fixed being able to clip the camera into certain buildings.
Fixed Replacement Parts dropping in scavenger loot outside of the Zero Front campaign. Other healing items will drop in its place.
Fixed enemies not navigating around certain buildings properly.
Fixed shields causing the user to take double damage in multiplayer when they are hit but are not positioned to absorb the damage.
Fixed infantry and small vehicle projectiles consistently phasing through targets but still dealing damage for non-host players.
Fixed the camera facing reseting when opening the settings menu.
Changed files in this update