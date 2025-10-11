Players can now inflict Flinch on all enemies across every warp when using normal melee attacks. Previously only enemies in Warp 0 would flinch. Flinch duration decreases with higher warps: 0.5s → 0.4s → 0.3s → 0.2s.

Elite monsters will never flinch from normal attacks, however they can be CC'ed.

Player will start with a longer initial Echo timer, before Echo's spawn. The starting value is based on the amount of enemies that exist in the biome, and the size of the biome. For example, a smaller generated biome and less enemies means a smaller initial Echo timer. Reminder: Door location will be revealed when Echo's spawn.

On warp 3, killing a normal enemy adds 1 second to your Echo timer.

On warp 3, killing an elite enemy adds 2 seconds to your Echo timer.

On warp 3, finding a hologram will add 8 seconds to your Echo timer.

Seekers syringes will increase chance of Captain Chop spawning in warp 3 transfer levels, who will sell you a Golden Chest.

Recycle animation is snappier now, and has a progress bar showing the player the status of the recycle. You will no longer swap weapon accidentally when attempting to Recycle.

Added slight delay before accepting inputs on main menu after skipping logo.

Adjusted Skill Orb and Syringe menu effects to be less intense.

Rolling Vault animation updated.

Magnetic Collapse animation updated.

Gravity Slam animation updated.

Kinetic Reflection animation updated.



All enemies across all biomes and warps have had their health reduced by 10-20%.

Emberlash Katana base damage is nerfed by 40%.

Chronocide Katana's base damage is buffed by 15%

Lilithex's thorn attack(the tentacles that pop out of the ground) has had it's average cooldown increased, so there is more time between this attack triggering. Note that the cooldown is shorter on higher warps.

Limbstalker and Limbshredder elites have had their health reduced by 60% in all warps.

Echos on warp 3 will no longer be able to gain biome mutations.

Nerfing spawn chance of Captain Chop showing up in Warp 3 transfer zones to sell you a Golden Chest. Previously was 50%, is now 10%. Reminder: Seeker Syringes buff his chance of spawning.

Increasing (randomized) cost of Golden Chest that is sold by Captain Chop.



Fixed issue where crushers on level 5 did no damage when crushing the player.

Fixed issue where stopping in the middle of a recycle will swap out the players weapon.

Fixed issue where warp 3 Echo timer would still be visible in the home base after restarting a level.



This is an exciting moment for me because I am officially caught up on all the feedback submitted through the forums and bug reports. I’m sure more will come in, but it feels great to finally be up to date with everyone’s comments and suggestions. Small wins! :)Next up this weekend, an overhaul of damage and affects on skills/weapons/implants/perks. If you have any opinions on overpowered or under-powered items, let me know! They're next on the chopping block.Beyond that, I'm prepping for a content update in December in time for the Holidays! Pretty excited... Here's a little teaser: