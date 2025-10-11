 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348296 Edited 11 October 2025 – 11:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.59.32 (2025/10/11)

1、增加与武将社交时的讨债功能，若不慎被其他武将使用蒙汗酒迷晕造成了资金损失，可前去与该武将追回损失并通过武斗或舌战获得额外补偿

2、主角为女性时会有特殊的上门约会事件

3、给很多武将增加了出现率较低的性格，补充一些武将的称号

4、修正一些错误的武将关系，文武官身份，三魂技能和武器。

5、为女性武将的全包裹长裙增加物理裙摆效果。

6、修复女性皮肤出现硬边的显示问题。

7、修正一些剧本不恰当的势力关系和开局资源

8、修复了订阅的mod与本地mod标识符相同时会出现加载异常的问题

9、修复群武大会无法出现约定武将的问题

10、修复雪地小场景个人战报错的问题

11、修复了剧情<献帝东归>触发失败后导致剧情<迁都许昌>无法触发的问题

12、修复了剧情<灵药荟心>描述条件与实际条件不符的问题

13、修复了剧情<二袁止戈>完成后加入曹操势力会重复触发剧情<邺城丽人>的问题

14、修复了内置的李傕覆灭事件中在一些特殊情况下会出现报错的问题

15、修复了公告板任务<以武服人>中的个人战完成额外目标后没有额外奖励的问题

16、修复了内政工作<资金线索>选择投资后无法正常扣除个人资金的问题

17、修复了内政工作<密谈>里的个人战、舌战回合数有时说明错误的问题

18、为装备制作材料增加新的对应消耗品类型

Changed files in this update

